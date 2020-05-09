Three more die in Andhra Pradesh due to COVID-19, total cases rises to 1,930

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 toll in Andhra Pradesh increased to 43 with three more people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

With 43 new cases, the total number of cases in the state increased to 1930.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Saturday morning out of the 43 new cases, 16 were registered in Krishna district and 11 in Chittoor district, taking the total number cases in those districts to 338 and 96 respective.

Of the three victims, two of them were from Krishna and one from Kurnool.

Anantapur district crossed 100 marks with three new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the district now stands at 102.

With another 5 new cases, Visakhapatnam now has a total of 62 cases. Guntur district’s tally increased to 376 with two more new cases reported.

Another 6 cases were reported in Kurnool taking the tally in the district to 553.

The number of discharged now stands at 887 with 45 more people added to the list on Saturday. A total 8,388 samples were tested from 9 a.m. on Friday to 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Among the 43 patients discharged after recovery, Kurnool accounted for 27, Krishna - 8, Guntur - 4, East Godavari - 3, Anantapur - 2, and Nellore 1. Prakasam district is the only district having a single positive case, as 60 of the 61 positive cases reported so far have been discharged.

DATA

43 - fresh cases

1930 - total cases

999 - active cases

887- discharged

44 - deaths.

District wise break up: