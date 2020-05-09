STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three more die in Andhra Pradesh due to COVID-19, total cases rises to 1,930

Anantapur district crossed 100 marks with three new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the district now stands at 102.

Published: 09th May 2020 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

A total 8,388 samples were tested from 9 a.m. on Friday to 9 a.m. on Saturday in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 toll in Andhra Pradesh increased to 43 with three more people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

With 43 new cases, the total number of cases in the state increased to 1930.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Saturday morning out of the 43 new cases, 16 were registered in Krishna district and 11 in Chittoor district, taking the total number cases in those districts to 338 and 96 respective.

Of the three victims, two of them were from Krishna and one from Kurnool.  

Anantapur district crossed 100 marks with three new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the district now stands at 102.

With another 5 new cases, Visakhapatnam now has a total of 62 cases. Guntur district’s tally increased to 376 with two more new cases reported.

Another 6 cases were reported in Kurnool taking the tally in the district to 553. 

The number of discharged now stands at 887 with 45 more people added to the list on Saturday. A total 8,388 samples were tested from 9 a.m. on Friday to 9 a.m. on Saturday.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Among the 43 patients discharged after recovery, Kurnool accounted for 27, Krishna - 8, Guntur - 4,  East Godavari - 3, Anantapur - 2, and Nellore 1. Prakasam district is the only district having a single positive case, as 60 of the 61 positive cases reported so far have been discharged. 

DATA

43 - fresh cases

1930 - total cases

999 - active cases

887- discharged

44 - deaths.

District wise break up:

  • Anantapur - 102
  • Chittoor - 96
  • East Godavari - 46
  • Guntur - 376
  • Kadapa - 96
  • Krishna - 338
  • Kurnool - 553
  • Nellore - 96
  • Prakasam - 61
  • Visakhapatnam - 62
  • West Godavari - 68
  • Srikakulam - 5
  • Vizianagaram -  4
  • Others - 27
Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus COVID 19 deaths COVID 19 cases Kurnool Krishna
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp