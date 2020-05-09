Visakhapatnam gas leak tragedy: Kin of deceased try to cope up with loss

Sree Chandana M By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Friday morning was equally devastating as the previous day’s for many families as they learnt about the death of their loved ones from newspapers.

Heart-rending scenes were witnessed at King George Hospital mortuary as families of the victims of a gas leakage at LG Polymers plant in RR Venkatapuram rushed there. Many were hopeful of seeing their kin under treatment in a Vizag hospital till the previous night.

A shattered Vamsi, who lost his brother in the mishap, said: "I had heard about the death of 11 persons in the accident. I was hopeful that my brother, Sivakoti Govinda Raju, would have survived it and must be getting treated at a hospital. We could not locate him last night (Thursday) and did not know whom to approach. This morning, we read the victims’ names in newspapers and officials confirmed the same. While dealing with the incident itself is taking a toll on us, the death of my brother has come as a final blow."

35-year-old Govinda Raju ran for his life along with his family at 4 am on Thursday morning after coming to know of the leakage. While he managed to save his wife and kids, he lost his life to the poisonous gas. His wife Venkata Lakshmi, who was in a coma till Friday morning, was stable by the afternoon.

While their younger son is suffering from a severe eye irritation, the elder son survived with bruises all over his body. The family has not informed Lakshmi or the sons about the death of Govinda Raju. "This is a nightmare for our family. We do not know how the kids will react to their father’s demise as they themselves are physically hurt," Vamsi added.

While some are trying to remain resilient, there are many who broke down and wished all of this was a dream. Parents of ten-year-old N Greeshma were shattered upon hearing the news of their daughter’s death. Greeshma’s mother was wailing as she cherished the memories of her daughter and wished that time could reverse itself.

"She was the youngest in the family. Greeshma had collaborated with volunteers in serving the needy in our area during lockdown. Losing someone as precious as her, is extremely painful and we do not know how we can ever get over the loss," said Kiran, Greeshma’s uncle.