50 new cases in Andhra Pradesh take state tally of confirmed cases to 1980

Out of the total 50 new cases, 16 were reported from Chittoor, which saw the district cross the 100 mark and now has 107 cases.

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

Representational Image. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 50 new cases reported in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning took the COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh to 1980. The toll increased to 45 with one more casualty reported in Kurnool district. Between 9 a.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m on Sunday, a total of 8,666 samples were tested, while the total number of discharged increased to 925 with 38 more people getting recovered and discharged. 

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Sunday morning, out of the total 50 new cases, 16 were reported from Chittoor, which saw the district cross the 100 mark and now has 107 cases.  Nellore is another district, which crossed 100 mark with five fresh cases reported taking the total number of cases in the district to 101. 

Kurnool tally increased to 566 with another 13 cases reported in the last 24 hours, while the number of cases in Anantapur district is now at 107 with 5 new cases added. The total number of cases in Guntur increased by another 6 cases and now stands at 383. Two more cases reported in Prakasam district taking the total count in the district to 63.

One case each was reported in Visakhapatnam, Kadapa, and Krishna district, taking the total number cases in those districts to 63, 97, and 339 respectively.  Among the 38 discharged, Kurnool district alone accounted for 21, Guntur -8, Krishna - 3, East Godavari - 2, Visakhapatnam - 2, Anantapur - 1, Nellore - 1.

