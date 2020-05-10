STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

60-year-old woman becomes Vizianagaram's first coronavirus fatality

After the confirmation, she was admitted to the Covid-19 designated VIMS hospital in Vizag. As many as 11 contacts of the deceased, including her family members, tested negative.

Published: 10th May 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

Representational Image. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Three days after the first Covid-19 case surfaced, the first Covid death was reported from Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

The 60-year-old woman, a resident of Chilakapalli of Balijipeta mandal, died on Saturday while undergoing treatment in VIMS in Visakhapatnam. 

As she was a chronic kidney patient, she underwent dialysis in a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. Health Minister Alla Nani has confirmed the death while addressing the media in Vizianagaram.  She was rushed to the Care Hospitals in Visakhapatnam for dialysis where she tested positive in the screening. She was later confirmed positive in the swab test. 

After the confirmation, she was admitted to the Covid-19 designated VIMS hospital in Vizag. As many as 11 contacts of the deceased, including her family members, tested negative. Chilakapalli and Palagara villages have been declared containment zone.  Medical teams have started conducting the Covid-19 tests on the people in the containment zone. Similarly, officials have started supplying essentials at the doorstep of the residents in the containment zone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vizianagaram Vizianagaram coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp