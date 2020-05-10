60-year-old woman becomes Vizianagaram's first coronavirus fatality

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Three days after the first Covid-19 case surfaced, the first Covid death was reported from Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

The 60-year-old woman, a resident of Chilakapalli of Balijipeta mandal, died on Saturday while undergoing treatment in VIMS in Visakhapatnam.

As she was a chronic kidney patient, she underwent dialysis in a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. Health Minister Alla Nani has confirmed the death while addressing the media in Vizianagaram. She was rushed to the Care Hospitals in Visakhapatnam for dialysis where she tested positive in the screening. She was later confirmed positive in the swab test.

After the confirmation, she was admitted to the Covid-19 designated VIMS hospital in Vizag. As many as 11 contacts of the deceased, including her family members, tested negative. Chilakapalli and Palagara villages have been declared containment zone. Medical teams have started conducting the Covid-19 tests on the people in the containment zone. Similarly, officials have started supplying essentials at the doorstep of the residents in the containment zone.