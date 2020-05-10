STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Discharged COVID-19 patient tests positive again in Vishakhapatnam

According to officials, the patient, who had already completed 14 days of quarantine period, has been staying in a quarantine centre with his one-and-a-half-year-old son.

Doctors wearing protective gear scan visitors at the entrance of a hospital in wake of coronavirus outbreak, during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar

For representational purposes (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A coronavirus patient, who was discharged from the Covid Hospital, tested positive again here on Saturday.

After his return from Mumbai, he and four members of his family tested positive. 

All his family members were discharged from hospital. His wife was also discharged from hospital on Friday as she tested negative after 14-day quarantine period. However, the patient’ son, who was kept in quarantine centre, had also tested positive.

Now, both father and son were shifted to GITAM Hospital. Meanwhile, three corona positive cases were registered in Dandu Bazaar area, which emerged as a hotspot in the city. One case was registered in New Colony and another in Pithapuram Colony. With the fresh cases, the total number of persons who tested positive in Dandu Bazaar area, rose to 17.

The total number of cases in Visakhapatnam district has gone up to 62. Of the total cases, 23 were discharged from hospital and one person died of coronavirus. Now, there are 38 active cases in the district.

When asked about spread of Covid-19 in the city, Andhra Medical College principal Dr PV Sudhakar attributed it to non-adherence of lockdown by majority of people. Most the people are not wearing masks when they venture out and they are also not maintaining social distance at public places. Instead of adhering to lockdown strictly by remaining indoors, some people are enjoying it as a holiday, he observed.

