Three panels to study Vizag gas leak impact

Indian Institute ot Science Education and Research at Tirupati has been advised to interact with these committees. 

People stage protest against gas leakage from LG polymers in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (Photo|EPS G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three committees have been appointed to study the situation and impact of LG Polymers plant gas leak at RR Venkatapuram. 

An internal committee comprising DCS Varma, director of factories, as chairman and Praveen, former director of LG Polymers, Ananataram Ganapati, technical expert and KBS Prasad, deputy director of factories, as members will verify whether proper procedures are followed in the industry or not.

An expert committee with Andhra University professors was formed. The committee will be headed by S Bala Prasad and SV Naidu of civil engineering department, J Babu Rao of metallurgical engineering department and D Bhanukumar.

