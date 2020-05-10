STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Until Wednesday, we were a happy family’: Kin of 10-year-old Vizag gas leak victim

Greeshma's parents came to know of her death after they regained consciousness several hours later. On Saturday, they staged a dharna with her body near the LG Polymers plant.

A view of Venkatapuram area after leakage of gas from LG polymers in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Thursday's gas leak left many in RR Ventakapuram shattered. Among them is the family of an APSRTC mechanic whose 10-year-old daughter died of the poisonous gas.

N Greeshma, a Class VII student, was the youngest in the family, which has been staying in the colony for more than 15 years. Greeshma's parents came to know of her death after they regained consciousness several hours later. On Saturday, they staged a dharna with her body near the LG Polymers plant.

Latha, Greeshma's mother, could not control her tears as she spoke about the harrowing experience of the incident. "Until Wednesday, we were a happy family and leading a comfortable life. The gas leak from the [LG Polymers] plant took away my daughter, who was the dearest not only to us, but also to our neighbours. It is very difficult to even think that she is not here with us anymore." Latha blamed the management of LG Polymers for the death of her daughter and 11 others.

"Sheer negligence on part of the management has cost several lives and landed hundreds in hospitals. Criminal action should be taken against them," she demanded.  Mani, Greeshma's uncle, said he found all six members of his brother's family lying unconscious on the floor. He stays next to his brother's house. "I woke up due to the strong smell that was coming from the air conditioner. I went out of my house and saw everyone panicking.

I took my family to safety and then went to my brother's place where he, his wife and his two kids were lying on the floor." He added: "First, I took the two kids to Meghadrigedda on my motorcycle as I thought it would be safe there. Then I carried others one by one to the location, from where the ambulance shifted them to a hospital. Greeshma died before she could reach the hospital. She paid the price for the factory's fault." Latha noted that all the villagers live like a close-knit family. "Everyone comes to the help of others if the latter are in any problem. That was very much evident in the wee hours of Thursday."

