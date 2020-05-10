STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vizag gas leak: No need to panic, DGP assures locals

Published: 10th May 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

A woman from RR Venkatapuram pleading with DGP Guatam Sawang for help at LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, who visited the plant from where the toxic gas leaked, and took stock of the situation also faced the ire of locals.

The angry locals tried to stop him, demanding arrest of the LG Polymers management. Police had a tough time pacifying and dispersing the agitators and make way for the DGP.

Speaking to the media, the DGP asserted that the situation was under control at the LG Polymers plant. Sawang explained that a team of scientists having expertise in chemicals and oils will be visiting the plant to suggest the way forward. He assured the locals that safety measures and mechanisms were under control and there was absolutely no need to panic.

He said government officials, including Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney,  technical experts, scientists and special teams of the NDRF were reviewing the safety measures. “I believe that the other storage tanks in the plant are absolutely normal and there is nothing to worry,'' he said. On the probe into the tragedy, the State police chief said that the matter was under investigation and a five-member committee constituted to look into the issue would also take expert technical inputs and continue the probe.

Clarifying on the level of containment and when the locals can return home, Sawang said experts sought 48 hours (on Friday) as per protocol to bring normalcy. Asked about bailable cases registered against the LG Polymers management even as the disaster left 12 people dead and several hospitalised, the DGP said the cases were registered under relevant sections.

