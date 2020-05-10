Vizag gas leak: Victims must be given counselling, may suffer from PTSD, say experts

Sree Chandana M By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The city was shaken after the LG Polymers gas leak and many are still trying to get over the visuals on the day of the incident. While the victims are recovering, they are still finding it hard to come to terms with what has happened and are still scared for their life.

Giving an insight into the mental health condition of the victims, the Government Hospital for Mental Care (GHMC) superintendent and professor of psychiatry Dr S Radha Rani said the victims will definitely have mental health issues after the trauma they have been through.

"The immediate help that anyone could offer is reassurance of their well-being. It is normal human behaviour that people will get panicky and feel anxious during the uncertain situation. The victims are in a state of mind where they are unsure if their lives are safe and what will happen in future. It will help them to a great extent if the company representatives address them personally and assure them that the same will not be repeated," said Radha Rani.

The professor also pointed out that there are high chances that the residents of Venkatapuram and others, who are closely associated with the incident, might develop mental health issues like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, general anxiety disorder and other such mental health problems. However, these issues will develop only after a few days of the incident as people will start recollecting the tragedy, especially those who lost their kin, she said. Commenting on the aggressive behaviour of the residents of RR Venkatapuram Saturday morning, Radha Rani said aggression is one of the common responses of many to such situations.

"As the bodies of the dead were handed over on Saturday, aggression has become an emotional response of many. However, people start to develop mass behaviour when such incidents happen and continue to behave in a certain way if influenced by one or they might start imitating what others are doing," added Radha Rani. Keeping these issues in mind, clinical psychologist Dr Bhavani said crisis intervention is being planned from Monday under the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) for the mental health treatment of the victims.

"The victims at the moment are in trauma and might be unaware of what actually happened with them or how it happened. So, it is important that we consider their state of mind and go ahead with the treatment or any other initiative," said Bhavani. The psychologist further said that the team under the DMHP will be conducting group counselling sessions for the victims and take up individual cases if need be.