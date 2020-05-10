Vizag gas leak victims will undergo COVID-19 tests in next two weeks: AMC principal

Sree Chandana M By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The gas leak in LG Polymers led to violation of the coronavirus protocol as it was the need of the hour to save lives of people.

However, Andhra Medical College principal Dr PV Sudhakar stated that Covid-19 tests will be conducted on the victims and others related to the gas leak in the next two weeks.

He dismissed reports that there would be damage to the vital organs of the gas leak victims.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Sudhakar said, “We could not follow the novel coronavirus protocol soon after the gas leak as people’s lives were at stake.

People were rushed to the hospital in a critical condition on Thursday morning. However, given the coronavirus situation, we will do whatever the protocol directs us to do." Explaining the effects of styrene gas, he said, “It will affect the nervous system only in instances of prolonged exposure. Studies show acute exposure has no effect if victims are treated immediately.”

Asked if RR Venkatapuram is safe for people with lung infection or any other chronic disease, Dr Sudhakar said once the victim is treated and sent home, he or she can go back to normal life.

As the gas was flushed out of their system, it will not have any effect if they follow all the precautions prescribed to them, he added.

Meanwhile, no new person from RR Venkatapuram and its surroundings was admitted to the hospital Saturday with breathlessness and other respiratory problems.

No one has been discharged from KGH though the condition of many victims is stable. All the victims are under observation. They will be sent home only after their complete recovery, the KGH authorities said.

However, the victims are still worried about developing health complications. “I am scared if I may be affected with any chronic disease or other major health problem in future. However, the doctors assured that nothing will happen and hopefully, there will not be any health problem in future,” said Raja of RR Venkatapuram, who is under observation in KGH.

Manideep shifted to eye hospital

Manideep, who is suffering from severe eye irritation, was shifted to LV Prasad Eye Hospital for further treatment.

According to the KGH doctors, though the condition of the 6-year-old boy is stable, he was shifted to the eye hospital to ensure that he does not have any issues with visibility in future.

After getting permission from the hospital, Manideep was taken to participate in his father’s last rites as he died in the gas leak.