28 IAS officers appointed joint collectors in Andhra Pradesh as part of reforms

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major reshuffle, the State government on Sunday transferred 28 IAS officers (from 2013 to 2016 batch) and posted them as joint collectors -Ryhtu Bharosa and Revenue, Village and Ward Secretirat and Development, and Aasara and Welfare.

It is part of the administrative reforms at the district-level to provide responsive and accountable governance in a corruption-free environment while keeping a focus on the welfare of all sections.

Further, there are a large number of IAS officers, who require extensive field exposure before they take up higher responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Praksam joint collector Sagili Shan Mohan has been transferred and posted as managing director of AP High-Grade Steels Limited and ex-officio Executive Director, AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC)

The government also posted IAS officer O Anand, currently Special Officer, Polavaram project, as Project Administrator of the project.

The Project Administrator is a newly-created post as part of streamlining the multiple activities, coordination with various stakeholders involved in effective grievances disposals of the project displace/affected families.