STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

28 IAS officers appointed joint collectors in Andhra Pradesh as part of reforms

It is part of the administrative reforms at the district-level to provide responsive and accountable governance in a corruption-free environment while keeping a focus on the welfare of all sections.

Published: 11th May 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major reshuffle, the State government on Sunday transferred 28 IAS officers (from 2013 to 2016 batch) and posted them as joint collectors -Ryhtu Bharosa and Revenue, Village and Ward Secretirat and Development, and Aasara and Welfare. 

It is part of the administrative reforms at the district-level to provide responsive and accountable governance in a corruption-free environment while keeping a focus on the welfare of all sections.

Further, there are a large number of IAS officers, who require extensive field exposure before they take up higher responsibilities. 

Meanwhile, Praksam joint collector Sagili Shan Mohan has been transferred and posted as managing director of AP High-Grade Steels Limited and ex-officio Executive Director, AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC)

The government also posted IAS officer O Anand, currently Special Officer, Polavaram project, as Project Administrator of the project.

The Project Administrator is a newly-created post as part of streamlining the multiple activities, coordination with various stakeholders involved in effective grievances disposals of the project displace/affected families.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh IAS officers
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp