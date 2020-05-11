COVID-19: 16 more people who came to Chittoor from Chennai's Koyambedu market infected

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR/NELLORE: The spread of Covid-19 from Chennai’s Koyambedu market continues to haunt the Chittoor administration, as 16 more people from the district who visited the market have tested positive for coronavirus.

Chittoor has recorded 112 cases — with 26 of them, reported on Saturday and Sunday, being directly linked to the market Tamil Nadu.

Nellore district, which also shares its border with Tamil Nadu and has traders that frequent Koyambedu, recorded five new cases on Sunday, taking its tally above 100. But none of the new cases are directly linked to the Koyambedu market, officials asserted.

As a precaution, the police have stepped up security at the border checkpost in Tada of Nellore district. Migrant labourers who reached the border were moved to relief camps in Sullurpeta and Tada. Those who cross Chittoor’s three inter-state border checkposts are being subjected to TruNAT tests, and these will also be conducted at the Tada checkpost from Monday.

The Chittoor district administration is identifying and testing the infectees’ contacts, and aims to conduct 1,000 tests in the border mandals. Meanwhile, the government said Covid-19 cases recorded in Kurnool district on Sunday were also linked to the Koyambedu market. “Cases having links with the Koyambedu market emerged from Chittoor, Nellore and Kurnool districts and there is a possibility that more people who had travelled to Koyambedu might test positive for the virus,” it said.

250 Koyambedu returnees identified

Officials have deputed special teams to conduct tests on people entering the state in Chittoor district. These tests are being conducted at the Gandrajupalli, Naraharipeta and Chekkalbailu checkposts.

Also keeping an eye on other regions bordering Tamil Nadu, officials have started collecting samples at Sathyavedu and Punganur as people from there too may have visited the Koyambedu market.

Superintendent of Police S Senthil Kumar said 250 persons in the district who recently returned from the market were identified, and 26 of them tested positive for the virus.

Though 112 cases were reported in the district, only 38 are active, as 74 people have recovered and been discharged.

Meanwhile in Nellore, the police are allowing vehicles carrying essentials only from the neighbouring state. Meanwhile, the district administration has been planning to shift the ACSR market to another place as a precautionary measure. The ACSR vegetable market is located close to the RTC complex in Nellore city.

With the lockdown, only 100 shops are open in the market, as against the full strength of 400. The district imports around 50 tonnes of vegetables and fruits every day. Traders from Sullurpeta, Tada and Naidupeta buy carrots, capsicum, cabbage, cauliflower, okra, beans and some other vegetables from the Koyambedu market.

Officials have identified 130 people who recently visited the market and started conducting tests on them.

The district administration started conducting tests with TruNAT machines on these people in Tada, Venkatagiri, Guduru and in Naidupeta areas.

With two fresh cases reported, Nellore has recorded a total of 101 cases. The health department asked traders and drivers who frequent the Koyambedu market to use masks and sanitisers.