COVID-19: 568 soon-to-be mothers at risk in East Godavari

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), 4,532 pregnant women underwent various tests in East Godavari district on Saturday. The PMSMA aims to provide assured, comprehensive and quality antenatal care free of cost universally to all pregnant women on the 9th of every month.

Out of the total, 568 women were found to be in pregnancy risk category. Additional care will be taken in cases of high pregnancy risk. In the wake of spread of coronavirus in the district, it has been decided to conduct Covid-19 test on the pregnant women five days before the scheduled delivery date.

The test on pregnant women will be conducted at Rajamahendravaram, Bommuru, Amalapuram, Rampachodavaram, Tuni and Kakinada. If a pregnant woman tests positive, she will be shifted to the District Covid Hospital in Rajamahendravaram for additional care. As a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, inpatient services in private hospitals have been stopped. PHCs have been asked not take up delivery cases.

The DMHO has made alternative arrangements for the institutional delivery of pregnant women. Speaking to TNIE, DMHO Satya Susheela said that all the pregnant women should undergo Covid-19 test before delivery. The test is simple and the report will come within a day. Hence, pregnant women need not be afraid of the test, the DMHO added.