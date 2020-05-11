STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: 568 soon-to-be mothers at risk in East Godavari

Out of the total, 568 women were found to be in pregnancy risk category. Additional care will be taken in cases of high pregnancy risk.

Published: 11th May 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

pregnancy, maternity leaves

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), 4,532 pregnant women underwent various tests in East Godavari district on Saturday. The PMSMA aims to provide assured, comprehensive and quality antenatal care free of cost universally to all pregnant women on the 9th of every month.

Out of the total, 568 women were found to be in pregnancy risk category. Additional care will be taken in cases of high pregnancy risk. In the wake of spread of coronavirus in the district, it has been decided to conduct Covid-19 test on the pregnant women five days before the scheduled delivery date. 

The test on pregnant women will be conducted at Rajamahendravaram, Bommuru, Amalapuram, Rampachodavaram, Tuni and Kakinada. If a pregnant woman tests positive, she will be shifted to the District Covid Hospital in Rajamahendravaram for additional care. As a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, inpatient services in private hospitals have been stopped. PHCs have been asked not take up delivery cases.

The DMHO has made alternative arrangements for the institutional delivery of pregnant women. Speaking to TNIE, DMHO Satya Susheela said that all the pregnant women should undergo Covid-19 test before delivery. The test is simple and the report will come within a day. Hence, pregnant women need not be afraid of the test, the DMHO added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus pregnant coronavirus patients Andhra Pradesh East Godavari PMSMA
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp