COVID-19 count inches closer to 2,000 in Andhra Pradesh, active cases under 1,000

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Fifty new cases reported in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning took the COVID-19 count in Andhra Pradesh to 1,980.

The toll increased to 45 with one more casualty reported in Kurnool district. Between 9 am on Saturday and 9 am on Sunday, a total of 8,666 samples were tested, while the total number of discharged increased to 925 with addition of 38. However, in the evening, 30 more patients were discharged (28 in Kurnool and 2 in Srikakulam) after being cured, leaving 980 active cases in the State.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Sunday morning, out of the 50 new cases, 16 were reported from Chittoor, taking the district count to 107. Nellore is another district which crossed 100-mark with five fresh cases.

Kurnool count increased to 566 with another 13 cases reported in the last 24 hours, while Anantapur district tally went up to 107 with 5 new cases.

The total number of cases in Guntur district increased by 6 and now stands at 383. Two more cases were reported in Prakasam district, taking its count to 63. One each case was reported in Visakhapatnam, Kadapa, and Krishna districts, taking the total number cases in those districts to 63, 97 and 339 respectively. Among the 68 discharged till Sunday evening, Kurnool district accounted for 49, Guntur 8, Krishna 3, East Godavari 2, Visakhapatnam 2, Srikakulam 2, Anantapur 1 and Nellore 1.

In the last four days, the number of discharged in hotbed Kurnool is more than number of new cases reported. As of now, the number of discharged in the district stands at 267. District Collector G Veerapandian expressed happiness over the development and described it as a “big relief”. Andhra Pradesh continues to lead the country in the number of tests conducted per million population. An average 3,253 tests are being conducted per million as on date. The State is closely followed by Tamil Nadu with 2,975 tests per million and Rajasthan with 2,033. The State is also doing better than the national average in positivity rate, mortality rate and recovery rate.

Two of five patients discharged in S’kulam

Two of the five COVID patients in Srikakulam district recovered and discharged on Sunday evening from the district COVID hospital. Four persons, including three women from a family in Patapatnam mandal were admitted to the GEMS hospital on April 24 after a Delhi returnee from the family tested positive. Though the Delhi returnee tested negative, four of the family members tested positive in the final test. When the elderly woman developed pneumonia symptoms, she was rushed to the VIMS hospital in Visakhapatnam 10 days ago. Two women, including the Delhi returnee were discharged on Sunday and the head of the family is undergoing treatment in the hospital.