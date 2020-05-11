STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Fear grips Andhra Pradesh villages bordering Odisha

When compared to the neighbouring states, Odisha had remained a safe zone with lowest number of cases for a long time.

Published: 11th May 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

The state had even maintained strict surveillance to prevent people from AP from entering Odisha by setting up check-posts in the border areas. 

The state had even maintained strict surveillance to prevent people from AP from entering Odisha by setting up check-posts in the border areas. 

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Andhra villages adjacent to Odisha border, particularly in Ichchapuram and Palasa Assembly segments, are in the grip of fear after 118 positive cases were reported in Ganjam district in the past 10 days alone.

When compared to the neighbouring states, Odisha had remained a safe zone with lowest number of cases for a long time.

The state had even maintained strict surveillance to prevent people from AP from entering Odisha by setting up check-posts in the border areas. 

With the return of migrant workers from Gujarat and Maharashtra, Covid-19 cases have been reported from Ganjam in a big way. The Odisha government has declared Ganjam a ‘super red zone’ as the district tops the list of cases in the state. 

As such, Srikakulam district administration has intensified surveillance at the AOB check-posts. Police have set up more check-posts to prevent the entry of people from Odisha into AP. Smugglers transport gutka, khaini and other banned tobacco products to Srikakulam villages from Ganjam. Some railway employees also commute from Odisha daily to work in Ichchapuram, Sompeta and other places in Srikakulam. 

Taking a serious view of the issue, surveillance has been intensified in Ichchapuram Circle to curb the spread of Covid-19, said Inspector M Vinod Babu. He added the police have set up 12 check-posts at AOB villages to prevent Odisha people from entering AP.

“Earlier, we used to allow the AP residents to go to Brahmapur for medical and other emergencies. With the declaration of Ganjam as a red zone, we have stopped citizens from here from going to Odisha. We have been alerting people in border villages on Covid-19 updates,” the CI added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Odisha border Coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp