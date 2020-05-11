COVID-19: Fear grips Andhra Pradesh villages bordering Odisha

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Andhra villages adjacent to Odisha border, particularly in Ichchapuram and Palasa Assembly segments, are in the grip of fear after 118 positive cases were reported in Ganjam district in the past 10 days alone.

When compared to the neighbouring states, Odisha had remained a safe zone with lowest number of cases for a long time.

The state had even maintained strict surveillance to prevent people from AP from entering Odisha by setting up check-posts in the border areas.

With the return of migrant workers from Gujarat and Maharashtra, Covid-19 cases have been reported from Ganjam in a big way. The Odisha government has declared Ganjam a ‘super red zone’ as the district tops the list of cases in the state.

As such, Srikakulam district administration has intensified surveillance at the AOB check-posts. Police have set up more check-posts to prevent the entry of people from Odisha into AP. Smugglers transport gutka, khaini and other banned tobacco products to Srikakulam villages from Ganjam. Some railway employees also commute from Odisha daily to work in Ichchapuram, Sompeta and other places in Srikakulam.

Taking a serious view of the issue, surveillance has been intensified in Ichchapuram Circle to curb the spread of Covid-19, said Inspector M Vinod Babu. He added the police have set up 12 check-posts at AOB villages to prevent Odisha people from entering AP.

“Earlier, we used to allow the AP residents to go to Brahmapur for medical and other emergencies. With the declaration of Ganjam as a red zone, we have stopped citizens from here from going to Odisha. We have been alerting people in border villages on Covid-19 updates,” the CI added.