COVID-19: Speed up testing, tracing, isolation, says central team on rising Kurnool cases

KURNOOL: Taking note of the high incidence of Covid-19 cases in Kurnool, the Central team visiting the district to assist the official machinery in effectively combating the virus, has advised it to expedite testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine of corona cases.

The Central team comprising All-India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health (Kolkata) director Dr Madhumita Dobe and AIIH&PH Professor Sanjay Kumar Sadhukhan, began its six-day tour of the district on Sunday.

Accompanied by District Collector G Veerapandian, Superintendent of Police K Fakeerappa, Joint Collector Pattanshetty Ravishubhash, Kurnool Municipal Commissioner DK Balaji and State Covid Special Officer Dr Kamal Raj, the Central team visited the district Covid control room and interacted with the officials to understand the scenario.

Earlier, the team was briefed about the incidence of corona in the district and measures taken to contain the spread of the virus. Kurnool, with 566 corona cases, tops the list in the State.

The collector informed that an emergency response centre with at least 20 teams, including surveillance, task force, tracing and monitoring, are working to contain the spread of the virus and they have conducted door-to-door survey several times in the district.

They identified foreign and Delhi returnees and their primary and secondary contacts and collected 17,399 samples from them during the special drive.

Of them, 566 tested positive. Of the total cases, 239 Covid patients have been discharged from hospitals so far and the district has recorded 16 deaths. The suggestions given by the Central team will be implemented effectively to contain the spread of corona in the district, he said.

Dr Madhumita Dobe said they would handhold the district administration by suggesting measures to combat Covid-19 effectively.

The district administration should strengthen human resources in hospitals and set up adequate quarantine and Covid care centres to curb the spread of the virus, she said.

Prof Sanjay Kumar said the lockdown will not continue indefinitely, hence people should learn to live with the virus without getting affected by it. “Someday in future, the lockdown has to be lifted and the people must learn to live with the virus. Co-existence with the virus would be the new normal,” he stated.