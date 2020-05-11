STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Speed up testing, tracing, isolation, says central team on rising Kurnool cases

Earlier, the team was briefed about the incidence of corona in the district and measures taken to contain the spread of the virus. Kurnool, with 566 corona cases, tops the list in the State.

Published: 11th May 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus; nurse; doctor; masks

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Taking note of the high incidence of Covid-19 cases in Kurnool, the Central team visiting the district to assist the official machinery in effectively combating the virus, has advised it to expedite testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine of corona cases.

The Central team comprising All-India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health (Kolkata) director Dr Madhumita Dobe and AIIH&PH Professor Sanjay Kumar Sadhukhan, began its six-day tour of the district on Sunday.

Accompanied by District Collector G Veerapandian, Superintendent of Police K Fakeerappa, Joint Collector Pattanshetty Ravishubhash, Kurnool Municipal Commissioner DK Balaji and State Covid Special Officer Dr Kamal Raj, the Central team visited the district Covid control room and interacted with the officials to understand the scenario.

Earlier, the team was briefed about the incidence of corona in the district and measures taken to contain the spread of the virus. Kurnool, with 566 corona cases, tops the list in the State.

The collector informed that an emergency response centre with at least 20 teams, including surveillance, task force, tracing and monitoring, are working to contain the spread of the virus and they have conducted door-to-door survey several times in the district. 

They identified foreign and Delhi returnees and their primary and secondary contacts and collected 17,399 samples from them during the special drive.

Of them, 566 tested positive. Of the total cases, 239 Covid patients have been discharged from hospitals so far and the district has recorded 16 deaths. The suggestions given by the Central team will be implemented effectively to contain the spread of corona in the district, he said.

Dr Madhumita Dobe said they would handhold the district administration by suggesting measures to combat Covid-19 effectively.

The district administration should strengthen human resources in hospitals and set up adequate quarantine and Covid care centres to curb the spread of the virus, she said.

Prof Sanjay Kumar said the lockdown will not continue indefinitely, hence people should learn to live with the virus without getting affected by it. “Someday in future, the lockdown has to be lifted and the people must learn to live with the virus. Co-existence with the virus would be the new normal,” he stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kurnool coronavirus cases COVID 19
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp