COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh breaches 2000 mark, tally at 2018

There were no deaths reported in the last 24 hours while the number of discharged increased to 998 with 73 people discharged.

Published: 11th May 2020 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh breached 2000 mark and now stands at 2018 with another 38 new cases reported in the last 24 hours by 9 am on Monday. A total of 7, 409 samples were tested between 9 a.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. on Monday.  

FOLLOW OUR CORONAVIRUS UPDATES HERE

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (health) on Monday morning, out of 38 new cases reported, 9 were in Chittoor district taking the total number of cases in the district to 121.  Among the 9 people tested positive in Chittoor, eight of them were those who visited the Koyambedu market in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and returned. 

Kurnool district also registered nine more new cases taking the total number of cases in the district to 575. Anantapur district reported 8 new cases taking the number of new cases to 115. Guntur district tally increased by 5 and now stands at 387.  Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts reported three new cases each taking the total number of cases to 342 and 66 respectively.  Nellore district reported one new case and the total number of cases in the district now stands at 102

Among the 73 people discharged from hospitals after recovery, 28 are from Kurnool, Guntur - 22, Nellore 14, Krishna - 5, Kadapa - 2, and Srikakulam - 2.  The number of active cases in the state is now at 975. 

