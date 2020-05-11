Helpline for police families in all Andhra Pradesh districts soon: DGP

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: DGP D Gautam Sawang has said a helpline will be set up in each district to extend support to police families and they will function under the direct supervision of SPs.

Speaking to newsmen here on Sunday after holding a review meeting with police officials on Covid-19 and industrial safety measures, the DGP said police personnel discharging duties in other areas need not worry about their families as the department is committed to their welfare.

Police personnel above 55 years of age would not be deployed on field work and they would be assigned light duties and office work.

Andhra Pradesh is the first state in the country, which has taken such an initiative for the welfare of police personnel, the DGP claimed.

He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for announcing Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to the family of a policeman, who died of Covid-19. He said that the Police Department had acquired protective gear, including masks, sanitisers, vitamin tablets and others worth `3 crore to supply it to frontline cops. The DGP appealed to people to follow the National Disaster Management Act strictly to combat coronavirus.

Sawang lauded the policemen for their fight against Covid-19. Ten cops received DGP’s commendation disc for 2019 and eight police officials received cash rewards from the DGP for Covid-19 related activities. Visakha Range DIG LKV Ranga Rao, Srikakulam SP RN Ammi Reddy and other officials were present.