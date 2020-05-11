STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown relaxation: Alcohol sales to resume in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole

The stores that have been permitted to operate are in Ongole (18), Chimakurthy (13), Chirala (9), Addanki (16), Parchur (6), Kandukur (9) and Singarayakonda (20) limits. 

Published: 11th May 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 08:12 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Now, liquor will be sold at 94 of the 162 stores in Ongole depot limits from Monday. As in Markapur area, where the sales began on Friday, liquor worth Rs 7.5 crore was sold in the past two days, Ongole excise officials are expecting daily business of Rs 3 crore.

Meanwhile, even as the restriction on alcohol sale was eased recently, 68 stores in the city and its surrounding areas were not given permission to operate as they are located in the containment zones.

They will remain closed till further orders. “We have issued 400 purchase tokens to each of the 94 liquor stores,” said Gopi Naidu, SBCL depot manager.
 

