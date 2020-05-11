STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No lockdown blues for Andhra Pradesh students as government organises 5,979 online classes

Andhra Pradesh has been using various platforms such as Skype, Cisco, Teamlink, Google Meet and Microsoft Team to conduct virtual classes.

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has successfully organised 5,979 online classes for various streams such as B Tech, M Tech, BA, MA, MCA, MBA and other disciplines so far.A total of 24,000 students and 933 teachers are taking part in these online classes. For those who cannot make use of online sessions, notes have been provided through WhatsApp and e-mail. The online sessions are also being uploaded on YouTube. 

The State has been using various platforms such as Skype, Cisco, Teamlink, Google Meet and Microsoft Team to conduct virtual classes. Students are also encouraged by their universities to make use of other platforms such as Udemy, Coursera, MMOC, SWAYAM and NPTL.

The government plans to create WhatsApp group in every school with teachers and Class X students. Important practice questions on the TV/Radio lessons will be posted daily in these WhatsApp groups. The students can answer from their home and send photos of the answer sheet, which can be evaluated by the teachers. Webinar and videos in SCERT YouTube channel on questions and answers, discussion and keywords for each and every important topic will be made available.

For lower classes, during June and July, online classes will be telecast, broadcast and posted in WhatsApp groups. For teachers, because of the new curriculum of the State, webinar series was started on May 4. Counselling sessions are being provided by some universities with the support of Psychology Department to cater to the needs of the students and society at large during these times to beat fatigue and despair. 
Other efforts of the government to help students continue learning include Doordarshan lessons for Class X students and state self-learning App named Abhyasa. 

