Remote monitoring of patients now possible at Vizag COVID-19 hospital

The audio-visual output of the patient monitoring system was converted to HDMI output and extended to all 48 beds in the ICU through a digital video recorder.

Naval personnel handing over the equipment to VIMS authorities on Sunday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A six-member team of Naval Dockyard has developed an equipment for remote monitoring of vital parameters of patients in ICU, and handed it over to the authorities at Vishakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), a state Covid-19 hospital that caters to the patients from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts.

The VIMS director had requested the Navy, when the latter handed over Portable Multifeed Oxygen Manifold to the hospital earlier, to explore the feasibility of providing a solution that could reduce the risk of transmission of the virus to the health staff. Following his request, a core team comprising two officers and four workers of the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam under Eastern Naval Command, expeditiously designed and came up with the solution.

The audio-visual output of the patient monitoring system was converted to HDMI output and extended to all 48 beds in the ICU through a digital video recorder.  The feed can be relayed on a display outside the ICU for the staff to monitor. The facility includes monitoring of all or selected patients simultaneously. 

If any patient’s vital parameter goes beyond the permissible limit, an alarm will be triggered. Further, the same parameters through HDMI ethernet converter have also been provided to the doctors on their mobile through the internet. The doctor can, at any time from any place, monitor 48 patients in the ICU. The conceptualisation of the solution to its final implementation was completed in six days, according to a press release issued here on Sunday. 

