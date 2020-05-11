SC tribals' reservation verdict: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy assures justice to them

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured to ensure justice to tribals in the wake of the Supreme Court striking down GO No 3, which ensures 100 per cent reservation for the community in teachers’ posts in scheduled tribal areas.

Following the apex court verdict, teachers and teacher aspirants from tribal communities expressed worry and their apprehensions were brought to the notice of the Chief Minister by deputy Chief Minister (Tribal affairs) Pushpa Srivani and other ST MLAs.

The GO was issued in the undivided Andhra Pradesh and the same was challenged in the courts.

The Chief Minister discussed the issue with Advocate General S Sriram and asked the latter to study the court verdict in depth and come up with plans for legal measures.