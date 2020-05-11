STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag gas leak: Panel collects samples from affected villages

The panel members also interacted with some of the victims and went round the villages and collected samples of soil, stones, discoloured leaves and seeds, and water.

Published: 11th May 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kin of those killed in styrene gas leakage staging a protest with the bodies at LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam on Saturday (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A central technical committee, which was deputed by Union Secretary to study the vapour leak from LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram, visited the plant and surrounding villages on Saturday.

The committee also reviewed the ongoing restoration works at the plant and inspected the tank from which vapour leaked.

The panel members also interacted with some of the victims and went round the villages and collected samples of soil, stones, discoloured leaves and seeds, and water. They also took photographs of the buildings and vehicles which were impacted by the vapour and collected water sample from Meghadri Gedda reservoir.

The committee said they will send the samples to Nagpur for testing and submit a report on the incident to the Centre. Pendurthy MLA Adeep Raj, who accompanied the committee during the visit to the plant, stated that there has been 200 per cent improvement in situation in the plant. He maintained that there was no pungent smell when he visited the tank.

He said the committee will give recommendations so that such incidents do not recur in future. He urged the people to observe restraint as a decision will be taken after submission of the report by the committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vizag gas leak Visakhapatnam gas leak LG Polymers
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp