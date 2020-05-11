Vizag gas leak: Panel collects samples from affected villages

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A central technical committee, which was deputed by Union Secretary to study the vapour leak from LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram, visited the plant and surrounding villages on Saturday.

The committee also reviewed the ongoing restoration works at the plant and inspected the tank from which vapour leaked.

The panel members also interacted with some of the victims and went round the villages and collected samples of soil, stones, discoloured leaves and seeds, and water. They also took photographs of the buildings and vehicles which were impacted by the vapour and collected water sample from Meghadri Gedda reservoir.

The committee said they will send the samples to Nagpur for testing and submit a report on the incident to the Centre. Pendurthy MLA Adeep Raj, who accompanied the committee during the visit to the plant, stated that there has been 200 per cent improvement in situation in the plant. He maintained that there was no pungent smell when he visited the tank.

He said the committee will give recommendations so that such incidents do not recur in future. He urged the people to observe restraint as a decision will be taken after submission of the report by the committee.