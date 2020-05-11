STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag gas leak: Tank temperature brought down to 92.60 degree Celsius to avoid future mishap

Besides, following removal of insulation, spraying of water directly on the tank will help cool it further. 

Published: 11th May 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

LG Polymers, vizag gas leak

LG Polymers India firm in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The restoration work which began at LG Polymers plant under the guidance of nine-member expert team from Pune yielded good results as the temperature of the styrene tank from which the vapour leaked on Thursday leaving 12 dead and affecting several hundreds was brought down to 92.6 degree Celsius. 

An official of the factories department told TNIE on Sunday that the temperature which was hovering around 120 degree Celsius on Friday was brought down to below 97.8 degree Celsius on Saturday.

Now it was further brought down to 92.6 degree Celsius, and as a result formation of vapour was stopped. He explained that the insulation around the tank will be removed so that the tank will be directly exposed to weather and as the outside temperature is less than what is inside the tank, it will further help in cooling the tank.

Besides, following removal of insulation, spraying of water directly on the tank will help cool it further. 
The official said the pollution control board officials were testing PPM (parts per million) levels to measure the presence of vapour in atmosphere for every hour in and around the plant. He stated the PPM levels are being tested at styrene tank, plant gate, five villages, and also five km around the epicentre as a precautionary measure.

The PPM levels which were 17.5 PPM on Friday came down to 1.9 PPM on Saturday. The readings of PPM levels on Saturday are 0.5 at plant gate, 0.1 to 0.3 in five villages abutting the plant and 0.1 at Pendurthy, Vepagunta and Gopalapatnam. Experts will observe air quality for 24 hours after bringing down PPM levels to 0.0. Only then the government will take a decision to allow people in villages abutting LG Polymers plant to return to their home, the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp