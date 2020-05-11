Vizag gas leak: Tank temperature brought down to 92.60 degree Celsius to avoid future mishap

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The restoration work which began at LG Polymers plant under the guidance of nine-member expert team from Pune yielded good results as the temperature of the styrene tank from which the vapour leaked on Thursday leaving 12 dead and affecting several hundreds was brought down to 92.6 degree Celsius.

An official of the factories department told TNIE on Sunday that the temperature which was hovering around 120 degree Celsius on Friday was brought down to below 97.8 degree Celsius on Saturday.

Now it was further brought down to 92.6 degree Celsius, and as a result formation of vapour was stopped. He explained that the insulation around the tank will be removed so that the tank will be directly exposed to weather and as the outside temperature is less than what is inside the tank, it will further help in cooling the tank.

Besides, following removal of insulation, spraying of water directly on the tank will help cool it further.

The official said the pollution control board officials were testing PPM (parts per million) levels to measure the presence of vapour in atmosphere for every hour in and around the plant. He stated the PPM levels are being tested at styrene tank, plant gate, five villages, and also five km around the epicentre as a precautionary measure.

The PPM levels which were 17.5 PPM on Friday came down to 1.9 PPM on Saturday. The readings of PPM levels on Saturday are 0.5 at plant gate, 0.1 to 0.3 in five villages abutting the plant and 0.1 at Pendurthy, Vepagunta and Gopalapatnam. Experts will observe air quality for 24 hours after bringing down PPM levels to 0.0. Only then the government will take a decision to allow people in villages abutting LG Polymers plant to return to their home, the official added.