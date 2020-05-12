33 new COVID19 cases take AP tally to 2051, death toll increases to 46

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of COVID-19 cases linked to the Koyembedu Market in Chennai continues to be on a rise in the state. Out of 33 new cases reported in the last 24 hours by Tuesday morning, 20 of them were of those who visited the Koyembedu market.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Tuesday morning, with 33 new cases, the total number of positive cases in the state increased to 2051, while one more person succumbing to the virus in Krishna district, the number of casualties increased to 46.

On the brighter side, the number of discharged in the state continues to be more than the new cases reported and crossed the 1000 mark. It now stands at 1056. Till Tuesday morning in the last 24 hours, 58 people were discharged after their recovery. A record of 10,730 samples were tested between 9 a.m. on Monday and 9 a.m on Tuesday.

Among the 33 new cases, 10 cases were from Chittoor district and all of them were reported to have visited the Koyembedu market. Now the total number of cases in the district increased to 131. Similarly, 9 new cases reported in Nellore and one case reported in East Godavari were linked to Koyembedu Market in Chennai. The tally of those districts increased to 111 and 47 respectively.

Nine new cases in Kurnool took the count of positive cases in the district to 584 and 4 new cases in Krishna district took the total number of cases in the district to 346.

Out of 58 people discharged, 35 are from Krishna district, Kurnool -17, Anantapur - 3, Kadapa - 1, Srikakulam - 1, and West Godavari - 1.