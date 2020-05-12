STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

33 new COVID19 cases take AP tally to 2051, death toll increases to 46

Out of 33 new cases reported in the last 24 hours by Tuesday morning, 20 of them were of those who visited the Koyembedu market.

Published: 12th May 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of COVID-19 cases linked to the Koyembedu Market in Chennai continues to be on a rise in the state. Out of 33 new cases reported in the last 24 hours by Tuesday morning, 20 of them were of those who visited the Koyembedu market.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Tuesday morning, with 33 new cases, the total number of positive cases in the state increased to 2051, while one more person succumbing to the virus in Krishna district, the number of casualties increased to 46. 

On the brighter side, the number of discharged in the state continues to be more than the new cases reported and crossed the 1000 mark. It now stands at 1056. Till Tuesday morning in the last 24 hours, 58 people were discharged after their recovery. A record of 10,730 samples were tested between 9 a.m. on Monday and 9 a.m on Tuesday. 

Among the 33 new cases, 10 cases were from Chittoor district and all of them were reported to have visited the Koyembedu market. Now the total number of cases in the district increased to 131.  Similarly, 9 new cases reported in Nellore and one case reported in East Godavari were linked to Koyembedu Market in Chennai. The tally of those districts increased to 111 and 47 respectively. 

Nine new cases in Kurnool took the count of positive cases in the district to 584 and 4 new cases in Krishna district took the total number of cases in the district to 346. 

Out of 58 people discharged, 35 are from Krishna district, Kurnool -17, Anantapur - 3, Kadapa - 1, Srikakulam - 1, and West Godavari - 1. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Andhra coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp