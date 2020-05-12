Andhra Pradesh seeks Rs 16,000 crore, interest-free loans to improve healthcare

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday sought Rs 16,000 crore from the Centre to improve the healthcare infrastructure in the state.

Speaking during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s videoconference with CMs, he also sought long-term interest-free or low-interest loans, so the state can creating healthcare infrastructure from the village level to teaching-hospital level at national standards, and set up the proposed 16 teaching hospitals.

“Loans taken to improve healthcare infrastructure in the state should be taken out of the purview of the FRBM, so they will not create a paucity of funds for other sectors,” he told the Prime Minister.

Jagan further emphasised the need to restore public transportation, saying it is necessary to help people reach their workplaces and do their chores.

“Be it daily wage labourers, migrant workers or employees, everyone needs public transportation. Without it, normal life will be affected, and the state economy adversely impacted,” he explained, adding that sanitisers, masks, and physical distancing should be mandatory.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for inter-state transportation so supply chains can be restored, and hurdles in the movement of migrant workers are removed, helping industries function with an adequate workforce.

“Without it, revitalising the country’s economy is not possible,” he said.

Pointing out at the migrant workers going home, he said that if they do not return to the places where they worked, normalcy cannot be restored.

“Their fears need to be allayed,” he pointed out.Jagan also stressed the need to raise awareness and stop stigmatizing people who have been infected, so those who have symptoms of Covid-19 come forward to get tested.

While stressing the need to reassure people that 98 per cent of cases can be cured, Jagan said 85 per cent of infectees have only mild symptoms, and hence, till a vaccine is found, people need to know that co-existing with the virus is the only option.

“Wearing masks, using sanitisers, and maintaining physical distance are vital. There is a need for a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the same at workplaces, manufacturing units, markets, and open spaces. In Andhra Pradesh, by setting up sample collection centres and Covid-19 care centres, people with symptoms are being encouraged to seek medical aid without any inhibitions,” he said, and added the role of telemedicine and call centres is vital.

While emphasising the need for media reports to boost the morale of the people instead of causing alarm, Jagan said the focus should be on creating awareness so people can save themselves and their families. Explaining the impact of the lockdown on the industrial sector, he said lack of transportation of raw materials and restoration of the supply chain has impacted manufacturing. “To restore normalcy, resuming inter-state transportation and opening markets is a must,” he asserted. Stating that 87,000 MSMEs in the state employ 9.7 lakh people, the CM said, “There is a need to lend assistance to them by waiving the interest on loans taken by them for two quarters.”

Home guard tests +ve in Vizag

Three more positive cases were reported in the city, taking the total number of cases in the district to 66. A home guard is among those three who tested positive. This is the first positive case reported in the police department in Visakhapatnam. On Sunday, one positive case was reported in Chandaka street in Dandu bazaar. With this total number of cases reported in Dandu Bazaar went up to 18. The home guard was on duty in Dandu Bazaar.

