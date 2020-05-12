COVID-19: 900-bed quarantine at Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram fort

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Mansas trust chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju on Monday said that the trust had allocated 5,000 square yards land for constructing a rythu bazaar and also provided shelter in the Vizianagaram fort for running a 900-bed quarantine centre.

She chaired the first board meeting on Monday after taking charge as chief of the trust. She also said that she would strive to strengthen all educational institutions run by the trust.

She said that plans were underway to set up a world class school, introducing BSC agriculture course in the degree college run by the trust. Plans are underway to bring all educational institutions under one roof.