COVID-19 lockdown: 229 stopped at Andhra-Odisha border check-post

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed at Andhra-Odisha border on the national highway-16 at Purusottapuram village in Ichchapuram municipality after the check-post officials stopped 229 Andhra Pradesh youths from entering the State.

The youths from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Nellore districts were undergoing training in Glaze Trading India Private Limited company in Balugaon district of Odisha.

As the Covid-19 cases have been rapidly increasing in Odisha, they decided to return and obtained the nod from the district collector too.

They have started commuting to AP from Balugaon by 11 buses. Irked with this, they staged a sit-in protest on the NH at the AOB. Even the traffic was blocked for some time.