COVID-19 positive person, father and lorry driver booked for violating lockdown norms in Andhra

While tracing the travel history of the affected person, officials found that he had travelled from Koyambedu to Tenali recently and had concealed the information.

Published: 12th May 2020 01:34 PM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A day after a hotel worker hailing from Tenali, who had a travel history to Koyambedu market in Chennai, tested positive for COVID-19, the Guntur district police on Tuesday registered a case against the positive tested person, his father and a lorry driver under relevant sections of Disaster Management Act for violating lockdown norms and concealing information about his travel from another state.

The famous Tenali town, also known as Andhra Paris, recorded its first coronavirus positive case on Monday. While tracing the travel history of the affected person, officials found that he had travelled from Koyambedu to Tenali recently.

The 23-year-old affectee used to work in a hotel in Chennai and got stuck there since lockdown. After partial relaxations were given, traders and lorry drivers from various places in AP including border districts of Chittoor, Nellore and from several places in Anantapur, Kadapa, Guntur and others visited
Koyambedu market to import vegetables from there.

Coming to know that a lorry driver from Tenali is going to Koyambedu, the father of the youngster contacted his son stranded in Chennai and facilitated his son's return in the vehicle with the help of the lorry driver. The youngster returned back to Tenali on May 4 in the vehicle.

Though medical officials and ward volunteers conducted door-to-door survey to identify people with COVID-19 symptoms and having travel history to other states, the father and son did not reveal the Koyambedu market return history of travel. Two days back, the youngster developed symptoms of the virus and tested positive on Monday.

Tenali police on Tuesday registered cases against the positive tested person as well as his father and the lorry driver for violating lockdown norms and also concealing information about the youngster's travel from Koyambedu market to Tenali.

Officials identified four primary contacts and 20 secondary contacts of the youngster and conducted COVID-19 confirmation tests on them.

Coronavirus COVID-19 NDMA koyambedu case
