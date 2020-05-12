STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decline in coronavirus spread in hotbed Kurnool

Only nine new cases in last 24 hours; no. of cured also on the rise. The district has 292 active cases now. Kurnool has registered 16 deaths so far.

Published: 12th May 2020 07:37 AM

Central team inspects Covid containment measures in Kurnool on Monday. The team also reviews functioning of police in red zone areas (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The incidence of coronavirus in Kurnool, which topped the State with 575 positive cases, is on the decline.

On Monday, only nine new cases were reported. District Collector G Veerapandian said the number of patients being discharged from hospital is also on a steady rise with the gradual decline in incidence of Covid-19.

The district has 292 active cases now. Kurnool has registered 16 deaths so far.

In all, 267 Covid patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.

A sum of Rs 2,000 each is being given to patients at the time of discharge as per Covid-19 protocol, the Collector added.

Stating that identifying, collecting samples and isolating primary and secondary contacts of a coronavirus infectee was a tough process, Dr Madhumita Dobe, director of the All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health (AIIH&PH), Kolkata, said there is an utmost need to treat Covid-19 patients with the motto of service to humanity.

She is part of the Central team, which is on a six-day tour to Kurnool to assist the officials in effectively combating the virus.

“It is difficult to prevent the spread of virus 100 per cent, but doctors should give their best efforts in the time of crisis,” she said at a meeting, which was attended by district collector G Veerapandian and AIIH&PH professor Dr Sanjay Kumar Sadhukhan, among others, in Kurnool GGH on Monday.

Later, the team inspected the situation in the city with the help of drones.

It also observed how the police were functioning in the red zone areas.

Meanwhile, Veerapandian said only two to three percent of the patients succumbed to the virus. “The remaining have recovered and were discharged from hospital,” he added.

