For the first time, Andhra Pradesh has more COVID-19 recoveries than active cases

VIJAYAWADA: The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning was less than the number of Covid-19 patients who had been discharged from hospitals in the previous 24 hours.

Besides, the number of people who recovered in the state has exceeded that of those who are infected.

As per a media bulletin, between 9 am on Sunday and 9 am on Monday, 73 Covid-19 patients were discharged across the state.

Later on Monday, 14 people were discharged in Kurnool district, taking the total number of people discharged to 1,012.

The number of new cases in the state was 38, the lowest in the past week or even more, taking the total number of cases to 2,018.

Of these, 961 are active cases. Of the 87 people who were discharged, 32 are from Kurnool, 22 from Guntur, 14 from Nellore, five from Kadapa and two from Srikakulam. No new Covid-19 deaths were reported.

However, the number of cases linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai is on the rise.

Of the nine new cases in Chittoor district, eight are contacts of traders and people who recently visited the market.

The Prakasam and Anantapur district administrations too pressed the panic button and are on the job of identifying those who visited Koyambedu recently and their contacts.