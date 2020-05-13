STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allay fears of people on COVID-19: CM Jagan

No. of cured surpasses that of active cases; 20 new cases in 24 hrs have Koyambedu link 

Officials oversee a cleaning drive in Tirupati amidst the lockdown. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has stressed the need for allying fears of people towards COVID-19 and ensure that there is no stigma attached to the disease. He directed the officials to pay more attention to these aspects and encourage people to voluntarily come forward if they have symptoms of COVID-19. 

Taking stock of COVID-19 situation in the State during a high-level review meeting on Tuesday, Jagan said he spoke with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and discussed several important issues. Officials said Chief Minister’s speech during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with chief ministers of states was being applauded by all. Especially, the Chief Minister emphasis on the need for taking steps to ally fears of COVID among people was being supported by one and all.  

On the occasion, officials pointed out that one employee, after being discharged from the hospital, was not allowed to enter her house, which reflects the fear and apprehensions about the virus among the people. Explaining the number of cases in the last 24 hours, they said out of the 33 new positive cases, 20 were linked to Koyambedu market in Chennai. They said more cases were being found among the migrant workers, who returned from Kalyan in Mumbai to Anantapur and Kurnool. 

Taking stock of the procurement of various crops, the Chief Minister directed the officials to see that paddy is procured in a more intensive manner and the payments made to the farmers at the earliest. He also asked officials to ensure the farmers’ interests are not affected in view of the closure of Koyamebedu market. Four southern districts of the state are dependent on Koyambedu for marketing their agriculture produce. 

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Tuesday morning, with 33 new cases, the total number of positive cases in the State increased to 2,051. One person died in Krishna district, taking the toll 46. 

On the brighter side, the number of discharged in the state continues to be more than the new cases reported and crossed the 1,000-mark. It now stands at 1,056. In the last 24 hours, 58 people were discharged after recovery. A record of 10,730 samples were tested. Among the 33 new cases, 10 cases were from Chittoor district and all of them were reported to have visited the Koyembedu market. Now the total number of cases in the district increased to 131.  

Similarly, 9 new cases reported in Nellore and one case reported in East Godavari were linked to Koyembedu Market. The tally of those districts increased to 111 and 47 respectively. Nine new cases in Kurnool took the district count to 584 and 4 new cases in Krishna district took the tally to 346. Out of 58 people discharged in the last 24 hours, Krishna district accounted for 35, Kurnool 17, Anantapur 3, Kadapa 1, Srikakulam 1 and West Godavari 1. 

No new case in Guntur, lockdown to continue in Narasaraopet 
Guntur: In a big relief for authorities, no positive case was reported in Guntur district on Tuesday. So far, 198 Covid-patients were discharged, leaving 181 active cases in the district. Meanwhile, District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said the complete lockdown, continuing in Narasaraopet for the past 11 days, would  continue till May 13. There are 17 containment zones in Guntur city and the revenue, police, and municipal staff are implementing lockdown norms strictly to reduce number of positive cases, mainly in hotbeds Narasaraopet and Guntur

Koyambedu link to corona cases in Konaseema
Kakinada: Three Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Kothapeta in East Godavari district. One case was reported from Bandarulanka in Amalapuram rural mandal on Monday. According to information,  a 55-year-old man who tested positive, travelled along with another lorry driver from Koyambedu. District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy confirmed the new corona positive cases in East Godavari. As many as 57 people came from Koyambedu in a goods train wagon. All came from Koyambedu underwent tests and only three tested positive

