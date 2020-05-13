STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra coronavirus: 38 migrants test positive after returning from Mumbai

8,000 persons, many of whom migrated to Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, come back after inter-state transportation restored

Kurnool government hospital authorities collecting blood samples from a Covid-19 recovered patient on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Thirty-eight migrant workers from Anantapur, Kurnool and Kadapa districts, who returned from Maharashtra in a Shramik Special train, have tested positive for COVID-19. Around 930 migrants recently reached Guntakal Railway Station in Anantapur. Samples of 250 persons, of whom 38 are infected, were tested on arrival. While the infectees were shifted to COVID hospitals, the remaining were sent to quarantine centres. 

Briefing the media here on Tuesday, Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy said the migrants had come from Kalyani in Mumbai. “They are all quarantined and being tested in batches. We expect the count to increase further,” he noted, adding another batch of 10 persons who returned from Varanasi have tested positive in West Godavari. 

According to the official, 8,000 persons, as on date, have come back to Andhra Pradesh after inter-state transportation was allowed. Many of them came from high incidence states such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat. The official noted that the Koyambedu market in Chennai has become a coronavirus hotbed, and was a cause of worry for the state as people, especially from Nellore and Chittoor, thronged the market frequently. Around 30 who had gone to Koyambedu have tested positive. 

“Though the situation is not alarming, we are identifying everyone who visited Koymbedu and isolating them,” he said, and asserted that the state is ready to face the new challenges. Going by the trend of the last few days, the number of active cases (949) is plateauing, he remarked. “There is a downward trend in the number of cases in AP. Now the focus has shifted on people coming from outside.” He stated that the strategy adopted by the state government to contain the spread of the virus is yielding good results.

Jawahar Reddy informed that 10,730 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the highest in a single day. 
A total of 1,91,735 samples were tested in the state so far.  “In conducting tests, Andhra Pradesh is leading the country with 3,593 tests per million people.” “Andhra Pradesh has conducted more tests than 27 countries.  Till May 11, it has tested 1,91,087 tests, while Indonesia did 1.13 lakh (till May 10), Thailand 97,000, Qatar 1.27 lakh, and Bulgaria 57,000,” he remarked, adding that the state government is also focussing on people above 60 years and others suffering from comorbidities.  

“We have started collecting blood for plasma therapy and two hospitals have been identified for the same. On Tuesday, blood samples from three persons were collected in SVIMS, Tirupati and three more samples will be collected tomorrow.  Another hospital from where we can collect plasma is Kurnool GGH. The therapy will only be used in extreme emergency cases,” he said and added that in principal permission has been accorded for plasma clinical trials in AIIMS, Mangalagiri. The positivity rate in the state is 1.07 per cent, which is better than the national average of 4.02 per cent. While AP’s mortality rate is 2.24 per cent, the national average is around 3.24 per cent. The recovery rate of 51.40 per cent in the state is far better than the country’s, he explained.

No need to worry, says official
Around 930 migrants recently reached Guntakal Railway Station in Anantapur. Samples of 250 persons, of whom 38 are infected, were tested on arrival. While the infectees were shifted to COVID hospitals, the rest were sent to quarantine camps. The Special Chief Secretary said there is a downward trend in the number of cases and the government’s focus has shifted to people coming from other states

