STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra hospital swaps body of coronavirus victim with another corpse

 Kurnool collector G Veera Pandian said a three-member committee has been formed to probe the incident. 

Published: 13th May 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image. (Youtube screengrab)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In an alleged case of official apathy, Kurnool government general hospital staff buried the body of a non-Covid-19 man, instead of a patient who died of the virus.  Kurnool collector G Veera Pandian said a three-member committee has been formed to probe the incident. 

The issue came to light when the hospital authorities tried to hand over the infectee’s body to relatives of one A Ram Babu (66). The kin, shocked, staged a protest demanding that they be handed over the body of Ram Babu for his last rites.

According to the staff, Ram Babu of Budhawarapeta was admitted to the hospital on May 7 as he showed symptoms of the virus. After his death two days later, his test results came back as negative. On May 9, a 36-year-old from S Nagappa Street was admitted to the hospital and he died the next day. However, his samples tested positive for the virus.  

Ram Babu’s body was taken to a selected site and buried as per the protocol on Monday night. The next morning, his relatives arrived at the GGH mortuary and questioned the staff. As the employees reportedly left the scene, the kin staged a protest, first at the hospital, and then in front of the Gandhi statue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp