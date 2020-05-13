Andhra hospital swaps body of coronavirus victim with another corpse

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In an alleged case of official apathy, Kurnool government general hospital staff buried the body of a non-Covid-19 man, instead of a patient who died of the virus. Kurnool collector G Veera Pandian said a three-member committee has been formed to probe the incident.

The issue came to light when the hospital authorities tried to hand over the infectee’s body to relatives of one A Ram Babu (66). The kin, shocked, staged a protest demanding that they be handed over the body of Ram Babu for his last rites.

According to the staff, Ram Babu of Budhawarapeta was admitted to the hospital on May 7 as he showed symptoms of the virus. After his death two days later, his test results came back as negative. On May 9, a 36-year-old from S Nagappa Street was admitted to the hospital and he died the next day. However, his samples tested positive for the virus.

Ram Babu’s body was taken to a selected site and buried as per the protocol on Monday night. The next morning, his relatives arrived at the GGH mortuary and questioned the staff. As the employees reportedly left the scene, the kin staged a protest, first at the hospital, and then in front of the Gandhi statue.