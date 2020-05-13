STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central team to inspect coronavirus hospital in Krishna district

Published: 13th May 2020

Tamil Nadu returned migrants undergoing screening tests in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Central Health Committee members Vivek Adish and Ruchi Gaylong arrived in the city on Tuesday to assess the COVID-19 situation in Krishna district. The duo called on Collector A Md Imtiaz at his camp office here and sought details of the measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus. 

Official sources said that the duo will inspect the COVID-19 State hospital in the district on Wednesday.
On the occasion, Imtiaz gave a powerpoint presentation on the steps being taken by the administration from March 9 till date to tackle Covid-19.

Imtiaz said that the COVID-19 State Hospital in the city, functioning at New Government General Hospital, was treating Covid patients from  Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts. Meanwhile, four Covid cases were reported in Krishna on Tuesday.

An elderly woman from Krishna Lanka died of the virus. Officials said that positive cases were reported at Gollapudi, Jakkampudi, Bhavanipuram and Krishna Lanka. As per the medical bulletin, of 18,894 samples, 346 tested positive and 15,408 negative. Results of 3,140 samples are yet to come.

By numbers  
346: Total count 
177: Discharged (52.49%) 
155: Active cases
14: Deaths 
41: Containment clusters 
20: clusters in Vijayawada

