Koyambedu situation continues to haunt Andhra Pradesh

CHITTOOR/NELLORE: Covid-19 cases linked to Koyambedu market in Chennai continue to haunt the border villages of both Chittoor and Nellore districts. As many as 19 fresh cases of coronavirus reported on Tuesday were linked to the market. The border villages of Chittoor and Nellore are in the grip of fear of coronavirus spread through contacts from Koyambedu market. Chittoor district is on high alert as hundreds of farmers of border villages normally visit Koyambedu to sell vegetables.

On Tuesday, five cases were reported in V Kota, two in Ramakuppam, one each in Pitchatoor, Sathyavedu and Vayalpadu. V Kota recorded the highest number of cases in Chittoor that were linked to Koyambedu market. Traders and truck drivers of V Kota mandal frequently visit Koyambedu market. Following high incidence of coronavirus cases in V Kota, the district administration shut the agriculture market in the mandal and shifted the trading activity to Kuppam.

Chittoor Special Officer RP Sisodia visited Patrapalli, Narayana Nagar, Market Yard, KGF Road and other places in V Kota mandal on Tuesday. Eleven Koyambedu returnees tested positive in V Kota. Five of their primary contacts also tested positive. Around 200 samples were collected from the mandal. The special officer underlined the need to take concrete measures to curb spread of coronavirus in V Kota as the number of positive cases is likely rise further.

Many traders, farmers and truck drivers of Palamaner, Brahmasamudram, Mukalacheruvu, Nagari, Madanapalle, BN Kandriga, Varadaiahpalem, Nagalapuram and Satyavedu also frequent to Koyambedu market. As a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus in Chittoor, the district administration has identified 24 containment zones where positive cases were reported. Srikalahasti, Tirupati urban and rural, Palamaner, Nagari and Chittoor town were also amongst them. On Tuesday, Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta visited Nagalapuram, Pitchatoor and V Kota, which were already declared red zones to oversee enforcement of lockdown.

Nine fresh cases in Nellore

In Nellore district, nine fresh cases reported in Sullurpeta were linked to Koyambedu market. Six men and three women who tested positive, were primary contacts of Koyambedu returnee. The Sullurpeta municipality declared Vanamthopu, Sai Nagar, Jhansi Nagar and Gavandla Veedhi from where coronavirus cases were reported, as red zones.

An intensive drive was taken up to sanitise the red zones. Banana farmers from Kovur and Indukurpeta and lemon farmers from Gudur and vegetables ryots from Sullurpeta visit Koyambedu market to sell their produce. About 15 trucks of vegetables are exported to Koyambedu market a day on an average. The Koyambedu link has put the district administration on high alert as it necessitates concrete measures to curb the spread in border villages.

Essential supply in Sullurpeta

Municipal officials of Sullurpeta appealed to people of red zones to dial 9966954457, 7995238481, 9440473222 and 7013853531 to get essential commodities at their doorstep