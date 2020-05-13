STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown 4.0 coming, six panels to map Andhra Pradesh strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown beyond May 17, when the current phase ends. 

Published: 13th May 2020 09:19 AM

Devotees during a religious event in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown beyond May 17, when the current phase ends. Signalling a departure from the three phases of the lockdown, Modi said new rules will apply in the next stage. With most chief ministers recommending the extension of  restrictions in Covid-19 containment zones, lockdown 4.0 will have a new avatar to allow production and demand to revive. 

“After talking to all the states, we have decided that there will be a lockdown extension, but it will be different from the previous ones. We will inform you about lockdown 4.0 before May 18,” he said. That’s when its duration will also be known.

Following the directions of Modi, who on Monday held a videoconference with various CMs to prepare a blueprint to end the lockdown, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday formed six committees to chart the way forward and submit a report by Wednesday. According to a GO issued by the Medical and Health department, the committees must meet and submit a report to the Chief Secretary and Special Chief Secretary, (Medical and Health) by 3 pm on May 13.

