STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati SP dons role of a farmer

Avula Ramesh Reddy joined farmers in planting paddy saplings in the agriculture fields on the outskirts of Tirupati town.

Published: 13th May 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

image used for representation.

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police Avula Ramesh Reddy took a group of farmers by surprise when he donned the role of a farmer and joined them in planting paddy saplings in the agriculture fields on the outskirts of Tirupati town.

On his way to Srikalahasti temple town, which was declared as a red zone in view of large number of COVID-19 positive cases recorded there, to inspect the implementation of lockdown measures on Tuesday evening, spotted a group of farmers and farmhands engaged in planting paddy saplings in the lush green fields on the roadside of Erpedu-Venkatagiri road.

Ramesh Reddy, who has done his B Sc (Agriculture), took no time to don to the role of a farmer. He got down from his vehicle, folded his pants, got into the water-filled fields and took a bunch of paddy saplings from farmers and to their surprise, started planting them.

Interacting with the farmers, Ramesh Reddy said he hails from agriculture background family and likes farming activity.

Following the Andhra Pradesh state government's directive to all district administrations to extend all possible support to revive farming activities across the state, Ramesh Reddy enquired with the farmers if they were facing any problems in reviving the activities.

''COVID-19 has brought the whole world to a complete standstill. Yet, you (farmers) are tilling the soil hard to provide food for all of us which is truly inspiring. The state government of Andhra Pradesh and the police department will ensure smooth revival of farming-related activities across the district'', Ramesh Reddy told the farmers.

The SP also suggested that all sections of people should spend some time in their native villages or visit villages nearby their cities once in a year and support the farming community. "Instead of going for movies and picnics, visit your native village and extend support to the farmers,'' he advised.

The farmers who were pleasantly surprised by the SP's move appreciated his gesture and thanked him for enquiring into their problems.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Avula Ramesh Reddy Tirupati SP
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp