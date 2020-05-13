Tirupati SP dons role of a farmer

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police Avula Ramesh Reddy took a group of farmers by surprise when he donned the role of a farmer and joined them in planting paddy saplings in the agriculture fields on the outskirts of Tirupati town.

On his way to Srikalahasti temple town, which was declared as a red zone in view of large number of COVID-19 positive cases recorded there, to inspect the implementation of lockdown measures on Tuesday evening, spotted a group of farmers and farmhands engaged in planting paddy saplings in the lush green fields on the roadside of Erpedu-Venkatagiri road.

Ramesh Reddy, who has done his B Sc (Agriculture), took no time to don to the role of a farmer. He got down from his vehicle, folded his pants, got into the water-filled fields and took a bunch of paddy saplings from farmers and to their surprise, started planting them.

Interacting with the farmers, Ramesh Reddy said he hails from agriculture background family and likes farming activity.

Following the Andhra Pradesh state government's directive to all district administrations to extend all possible support to revive farming activities across the state, Ramesh Reddy enquired with the farmers if they were facing any problems in reviving the activities.

''COVID-19 has brought the whole world to a complete standstill. Yet, you (farmers) are tilling the soil hard to provide food for all of us which is truly inspiring. The state government of Andhra Pradesh and the police department will ensure smooth revival of farming-related activities across the district'', Ramesh Reddy told the farmers.

The SP also suggested that all sections of people should spend some time in their native villages or visit villages nearby their cities once in a year and support the farming community. "Instead of going for movies and picnics, visit your native village and extend support to the farmers,'' he advised.

The farmers who were pleasantly surprised by the SP's move appreciated his gesture and thanked him for enquiring into their problems.