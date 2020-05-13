STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTD plans rehearsals to assess whether physical distancing, darshan can coexist

On a pilot basis, the TTD is contemplating conducting a trial run with its staff, and later allowing locals of Tirupati to have darshan.

Published: 13th May 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is reportedly gearing up to provide darshan of Lord Venkateswara while ensuring physical distancing from the time a devotee joins the queue till they leave the temple, as and when the government allows devotees to visit.

On a pilot basis, the TTD is contemplating conducting a trial run with its staff, and later allowing locals of Tirupati to have darshan. The date of the trial run will be decided based on the norms the Central government announces for the lockdown. Cloth rope will be used instead of the regular rope to keep devotees in line, and TTD officials are exploring various options to maintain physical distancing at the Vaikuntam queue complexes.

“Once devotees enter the Vaikuntam queue complex, they will have to be monitored to ensure they practise physical distancing till they exit,” said a senior TTD official, adding that during the trial run, they will calculate how many devotees can have darshan in an hour. Once a number is arrived at, the issue will be taken up with the trust board and government for further directions. After the trial run with its staff, the TTD plans to let locals have darshan. “Nothing has been finalised, but we need to be ready with a proper exercise to resume darshan,” a senior engineer said.

