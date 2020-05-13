Vizag gas leak: Ministers’ assurances boost morale

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Life in Venkatapuram, Kambalapalem, Padmanabha Nagar, SC/BC Colony and Nandagiri Nagar abutting the LG Polymers plant is limping back to normal. Only 50 to 60 per cent of residents returned home by Tuesday.

Some of them are staying in friends or relatives’ houses and others in shelter homes. Ministers Avanthi Srinivasa Rao, Botsa Satyanarayana, and Dharmana Krishna Das, district collector V Vinay Chand, MPs V Vijayasai Reddy and MVV Satyanarayana and others spent the night in the five affected villages to boost the morale of people. The ministers and Vijayasai Reddy went round the villages and interacted with the people. They assured the people that the situation in villages was well under control and there was no need to fear.

More villages demand inclusion in relief

Residents of RR Venkatapuram, Krishna Nagar, Appala Narasayya Colony, Nayudu Thota, Peda Narava, Kota Narava, Jerripothula Palem and Porlupalem demanded compensation of Rs10,000 be paid to all of them as their villages were also affected by the styrene gas leak. Some of the residents grilled the ministers for not including their villages in the relief package.