STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag gas leak: Ministers’ assurances boost morale

Life in Venkatapuram, Kambalapalem, Padmanabha Nagar, SC/BC Colony and Nandagiri Nagar abutting the LG Polymers plant is limping back to normal.

Published: 13th May 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Vizag gas leak

Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Life in Venkatapuram, Kambalapalem, Padmanabha Nagar, SC/BC Colony and Nandagiri Nagar abutting the LG Polymers plant is limping back to normal. Only 50 to 60 per cent of residents returned home by Tuesday.

Some of them are staying in friends or relatives’ houses and others in shelter homes. Ministers Avanthi Srinivasa Rao, Botsa Satyanarayana, and Dharmana Krishna Das, district collector V Vinay Chand, MPs V Vijayasai Reddy and MVV Satyanarayana and others spent the night in the five affected villages to boost the morale of people. The ministers and Vijayasai Reddy went round the villages and interacted with the people. They assured the people that the situation in villages was well under control and there was no need to fear. 

More villages demand inclusion in relief
Residents of RR Venkatapuram, Krishna Nagar, Appala Narasayya Colony, Nayudu Thota, Peda Narava, Kota Narava, Jerripothula Palem and Porlupalem demanded compensation of Rs10,000 be paid to all of them as their villages were also affected by the styrene gas leak. Some of the residents grilled the ministers for not including their villages in the relief package.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vizag gas leak LG Polymers
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp