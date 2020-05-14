Andhra Pradesh government all set to launch 1,060 new '108 ambulances' on July 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a yet another step towards strengthening healthcare in the state, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has decided to launch 1,060 new 108 ambulances on July 1.

The state government had earlier decided to replace the vehicles that were old and in a dilapidated condition.

In a review meeting on Covid-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy observed that proper healthcare to all pregnant women and people with chronic diseases is a must.

“On July 1, as many as 1,060 new 108 ambulances, along with two-wheelers as part of the telemedicine programme, will be launched,” he informed.

The CM stressed the need for offering emergency treatments such as chemotherapy, dialysis, and prenatal and postnatal care to pregnant women during lockdown.

Officials informed him that these services were being provided, and Asha workers and village volunteers, too, were engaged in the same.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister asked the officials to clear all pending dues to Aarogyasri network hospitals within three weeks, and wanted timely payment to them.

He also stressed implementation of the Aarogya Aasara scheme without any interruption.

Discussing the aspects of agriculture and its allied sectors, the Chief Minister directed the officials to start marketing aqua produce in local markets along with their supply to other states.

He told officials to ensure that at least 30 per cent of both aqua and agri produce gets utilised in the state, and that the farmers get minimum support price.

He also asked the officials to provide storage facilities and processing units for tomatoes and fruits.

Minister for Medical and Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Minister for Marketing Mopidevi Venkataramana, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, DGP D Gautam Sawang and Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy were also present in the review meeting.