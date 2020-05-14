Andhra Pradesh government to auction land, use fund for schemes, infrastructure

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government Wednesday decided to auction nine land parcels as part of its ‘Mission Build AP’ initiative to promote infrastructure development and resource mobilization.

The e-auction will be held on May 29, and the reserve price of these land parcels has been fixed at Rs 208.62 crore. Land parcels in Visakhapatnam and Guntur will be up for auction in the first phase.

Part of the revenue generated will be used to fund the state government’s flagship programmes such as Navaratnaly and Naadu-Nedu, and the rest will be used to develop infrastructure in the State, an official release said.

The AP government, with National Building Construction Corporation (India) Limited, a Navaratna Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is auctioning vacant government land parcels through e-auction on an ‘as is where is’ basis in phases.

Six land parcels in Visakhapatnam and three in Guntur have been identified for sale in the first phase.

“They are in prominent locations, have good potential, and are free from encroachments, litigations and other issues,” the release said. Any individual can participate in the auction and the highest bidder will get the land parcel after paying the amount. The reserve price of the identified parcels is pegged at Rs 208.62 crore and the government is expecting more than this in the auction.

Where the property is

The land in Guntur is in Nallapadu, Srinagar Colony and Main GT Road, and in Vizag, it is in Chinagadli, Agnampudi and Fakirtakia. For details, visit www.ap.gov.in, www.nbccindia.com and www.tenderwizard.com/NBCC