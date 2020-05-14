LG Polymers says special task force aiding gas leak victims, issues helpline for locals

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Days after a styrene gas leak from its plant claimed 12 lives and left hundreds of people from nearby villages ill, LG Polymers India Private Limited on Thursday said it will soon set up specialised institutions to conduct surveys on the health and environmental impact and disclose the results transparently.

In a statement issued on Thursday, LG Polymers said a special task force is currently supporting the bereaved victims and families and visiting them at the hospitals and their homes. "Food and medical services have been organised for the residents who are returning back to their homes. Various support activities such as supplying medical and household goods and sanitation of homes will be continued," the statement said.

Listing out the measures in the comprehensive care package being executed by it for the recovery of the affected people, LG Polymers said it will continue to work with government agencies to ensure all possible support for bereaved families and victims. "Suraksha Hospital has been commissioned and will take care of all residents’ health check-ups and future treatment," it said, adding a helpline number has been set up for the villagers and it is already responding to queries from them.

"Our teams will carry out mid-to-long-term Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects that can contribute to the local community based on suggestions of the residents," LG Polymers said.

On the situation at the plant, the statement said that the company has begun the process of transportation of the Styrene Monomer (SM) inventory within the plant as well as in the styrene tanks at the port by vessels to South Korea to prevent and eliminate all risk factors.

"Our team of technical experts from the Seoul headquarters has arrived at the LG Polymers India Plant. The team of production, environment, and safety experts is currently investigating the cause of the incident and already supporting responsible rehabilitation which is their main objective," the statement said.

Furthermore, the team is working closely with authorities concerned to analyse the cause of the incident, prevent recurrence and support damage recovery in a prompt and expedient manner, it said.

"LG Polymers India has identified comprehensive support measures to solve the situation quickly and responsibly," it said.

The helpline numbers for villagers are 08912520884 and 08912520338.

People can also send emails to lgpicsr@lgchem.com