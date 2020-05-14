STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

LG Polymers says special task force aiding gas leak victims, issues helpline for locals

"Our teams will carry out mid-to-long-term Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects that can contribute to the local community based on suggestions of the residents," LG Polymers said.

Published: 14th May 2020 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Victims of LG Polymers gas leakage staged a protest at the Rajendra Prasad Ward and demanded better treatment at KGH in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Days after a styrene gas leak from its plant claimed 12 lives and left hundreds of people from nearby villages ill, LG Polymers India Private Limited on Thursday said it will soon set up specialised institutions to conduct surveys on the health and environmental impact and disclose the results transparently.

In a statement issued on Thursday, LG Polymers said a special task force is currently supporting the bereaved victims and families and visiting them at the hospitals and their homes. "Food and medical services have been organised for the residents who are returning back to their homes. Various support activities such as supplying medical and household goods and sanitation of homes will be continued," the statement said.

Listing out the measures in the comprehensive care package being executed by it for the recovery of the affected people, LG Polymers said it will continue to work with government agencies to ensure all possible support for bereaved families and victims. "Suraksha Hospital has been commissioned and will take care of all residents’ health check-ups and future treatment," it said, adding a helpline number has been set up for the villagers and it is already responding to queries from them.

"Our teams will carry out mid-to-long-term Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects that can contribute to the local community based on suggestions of the residents," LG Polymers said.

On the situation at the plant, the statement said that the company has begun the process of transportation of the Styrene Monomer (SM) inventory within the plant as well as in the styrene tanks at the port by vessels to South Korea to prevent and eliminate all risk factors.

"Our team of technical experts from the Seoul headquarters has arrived at the LG Polymers India Plant. The team of production, environment, and safety experts is currently investigating the cause of the incident and already supporting responsible rehabilitation which is their main objective," the statement said.

Furthermore, the team is working closely with authorities concerned to analyse the cause of the incident, prevent recurrence and support damage recovery in a prompt and expedient manner, it said.

"LG Polymers India has identified comprehensive support measures to solve the situation quickly and responsibly," it said.

The helpline numbers for villagers are 08912520884 and 08912520338.

People can also send emails to lgpicsr@lgchem.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LG Polymers gas leak Visakhapatnam
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp