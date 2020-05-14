Lockdown: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan knocks on MEA door for safe return of  workers from Kuwait

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Appreciating the efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back stranded Indians in various countries under the Vande Bharath Mission, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday sought intervention of the MEA to facilitate return of those stranded in Kuwait, other middle eastern and south East Asian countries directly to Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister appealed to the MEA to arrange flights for Telugu migrant workers from Kuwait to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati.

In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar, the Chief Minister said thousands of citizens, who were in various emergencies and can pay for their travel, were utilising the Vande Bharath Mission to return home.

“However, thousands of our migrant workers, especially in the Gulf region, who lost livelihood and eager to come back, are unable to afford travel costs. As many as 2,500 migrants sanctioned amnesty in Kuwait are incapable of meeting their travel expenditure.

"They have been issued Exit Clearances by our embassy by waiving off the immigration fines and Kuwait government is also ready to bear their travel cost. Presently, they are accommodated in shelters provided by local authorities with mediocre food and basic amenities for the last two weeks and they are eagerly waiting for their return to India,’’ Jagan said.

“As the Kuwait government is ready to bear the travel expenses to send them back to India, I request you to instruct Kuwait High Commission to work in tandem with the authorities to arrange flights for Telugu migrant workers from that country to various destinations like Viskahapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati so as to receive them in AP by following proper protocol of quarantine and health facilities,’’ he said and added that Andhra Pradesh was fully geared up with quarantine facilities in every district headquarters to accommodate the returnees.

As a large number of migrant workers are from Andhra Pradesh and the State is prepared to accept the returnees, consider allowing migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh to return in phases from Kuwait and other Gulf countries, the Chief Minister said.