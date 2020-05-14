Lockdown: Emergency inter state travel passes from Andhra Pradesh to be issued only after scrutiny

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state police said people who want to go to other states and districts for medical emergency and other reasons can apply for emergency passes on citizen.appolice.gov.in, and furnish requisite details.

In a press release here on Wednesday, the police said all the applications received through the website will be scrutinized by a team.

Passes will be issued in less than two days after inquiring about the person/s with the local police.

“Due to the confusion over the issuance of emergency passes, the state police have decided to issue passes only after a thorough inquiry.” Misuse of emergency passes will be treated as a serious offence, the

release by Andhra Pradesh police read.