Lockdown: Emergency inter state travel passes from Andhra Pradesh to be issued only after scrutiny

In a press release here on Wednesday, the police said all the applications received through the website will be scrutinized by a team. 

Railwaystation_PTI04

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state police said people who want to go to other states and districts for medical emergency and other reasons can apply for emergency passes on citizen.appolice.gov.in, and furnish requisite details. 

Passes will be issued in less than two days after inquiring about the person/s with the local police. 

“Due to the confusion over the issuance of emergency passes, the state police have decided to issue passes only after a thorough inquiry.” Misuse of emergency passes will be treated as a serious offence, the 
release by Andhra Pradesh police read.

