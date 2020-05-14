STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown: Two constables suspended for enabling illegal liquor transport in Andhra Pradesh

The two, posted at border checkposts, were placed under suspension by District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu after preliminary inquiries. 

14th May 2020

Liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two police constables  were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly taking bribes for allowing illegal liquor transport and movement of a person through inter-state border during Covid-19 lockdown in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

The two, posted at border checkposts, were placed under suspension by District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu after preliminary inquiries.

J Nagamalleswara Rao, a constable from Gamapalagudem, had demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 for illegal liquor transport  from Telengana to Andhra Pradesh during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the SP said. 

Visannapet constable Ajay took a bribe of Rs 1,000 from a man to allow him enter the state from Telangana without necessary documents, he added.

