MSMEs in Andhra Pradesh will benefit doubly from Centre's COVID-19 relief package: Mekapati

Small and Medium Enterprises in Andhra Pradesh would benefit doubly as the State government had already taken a decision in this regard, said Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

Published: 14th May 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Mekapati Goutham Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the relief package announced by the Centre for the MSME sector, Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Wednesday said that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Andhra Pradesh would benefit doubly as the State government had already taken a decision in this regard.

Speaking to TNIE, he said that besides continuing the existing workforce, the chances for generation of employment in MSMEs are more with the Centre deciding not to invite global tenders for purchases worth below Rs 200 crore. The decision will immensely benefit MSMEs, he said. 

Observing that the measures announced by the Centre with regard to extending support to MSMEs are good, he underlined the need for laying emphasis on their implementation to achieve desired results.

Andhra Pradesh stood in the forefront in aiding the MSME sector because of the foresight of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

The industry also welcomed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s proposal to give more collateral-free loans to MSMEs. 

