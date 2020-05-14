STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP to keep mum on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana water dispute

The focal point in the meeting, however, was the state’s decision to lift 3 TMC of water from the Srisailam project to cater to the Rayalaseema region.

Published: 14th May 2020

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu (Photo| EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are embroiled in a fresh controversy over the AP government’s proposal to lift 3 TMC of water from the Pothireddypadu head regulatory upstream of the Srisailam project, the opposition TDP in the State has decided to adopt a wait-and-watch approach on the water war between the sibling States.

The party leadership reportedly told members not to comment on the controversy till an “appropriate time”.

Opposition leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu held the party’s politburo meeting on Wednesday via videoconference and took stock of the political developments in the State, including the water war, the Vizag gas leak, and unseasonal rains.

Political ploy to divert people’s attention, alleges TDP leader

The focal point in the meeting, however, was the state’s decision to lift 3 TMC of water from the Srisailam project to cater to the Rayalaseema region.

This decision was criticised by the Telangana government, which even knocked the doors of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

Most leaders of the opposition party opined that the AP and TS governments were blowing up the issue to divert the attention of the public from burning issues.

“We discussed not just the Pothireddypadu issue, but the negligence of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government towards irrigation projects in the Rayalaseema region. We will comment at an appropriate time,” a senior TDP leader told TNIE. Leaders of the party added that both the state governments were turning an old issue into a “controversial” one to keep other matters on the backburner.

“Both chief ministers earlier said the states would share water from the Krishna and Godavari amicably, but they have now raked up a controversy over an old issue.

"The AP government, which did not spend even a rupee on irrigation projects in Rayalaseema this year, is saying it will take up a new project. This is just a political ploy to divert people’s attention from burning issues,” the TDP leader added.

TDP ‘online Mahanadu’ on May 27, 28

For the first time since its inception, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided to hold its annual Mahanadu online over videoconference in adherence to the physical distancing norms to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The decision was taken unanimously at the virtual TDP politburo meeting.

“In view of the physical distancing restrictions, it would not be possible to organise Mahanadu as there will be a large-scale gathering of party leaders and cadres from all over the state.

"However, the Mahanadu coinciding with party founder NTR’s  birthday will continue uninterrupted this year virtually,” the TDP politburo leader said.

TDP leaders said that like before, the Mahanadu would discuss and pass resolutions on socio-political issues faced by Telugu people, farmers, migrant workers, agricultural workers and others.

