Vizag gas leak: Patients complaining of illness withdraw stir, return home in special buses after assurances

Sree Chandana M By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: High drama prevailed at the KGH here on Wednesday when the gas leak victims staged a protest on day two and refused to leave the hospital complaining of illness.

However at night, after the assurances by doctors and officials, they left for their respective homes in the special buses arranged by the district administration.

Earlier in the day, the situation at the Rajendra Prasad and Bhavnagar wards at the KGH was chaotic with the doctors discharging the patients who refused to leave.

The patients questioned the authorities why they are getting all these tests done if all of them are stable. “The doctors are claiming that we are all fine but why are they getting all these tests done after almost a week of the incident? The doctors are not giving us complete information on what is happening and we have the right to know about our health condition,” said furious Suresh.

Meanwhile, some new patients were admitted to Bhavnagar and paediatric wards with children complaining of nausea. The 12-year-old Prasanth walked into the paediatric ward with his parents. He complained of heaviness in his chest and vomiting since Wednesday afternoon. Prasanth is a resident of a village near RR Venkatapuram and his parents are worried as to what will happen to him.

“He has been vomiting since Wednesday morning and was complaining of chest pain. So, we rushed him to the KGH and they shifted him to the paediatric ward after initial tests. They did not tell us anything and we are now waiting for a doctor to treat my son,” said Lakshmi, Prasanth’s mother rushing to find a doctor at the paediatric ward. As a part of the Covid-19 protocol, the police decided not to send anyone into the wards, including media, and more than one family member of the patient.