Vizag gas leak: Rs 1 crore aid distributed to one more gas leak victim

VISAKHAPATNAM: S Lakshmi, who lost her husband due to gas leak from LG Polymers at Venkatapuram, thanked CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and ministers for immediate help.

Her husband, a retired manager of Andhra Bank, S Gangadhara Chowdary died at Kothavalasa, while on his way to Vizianagaram after inhaling toxic fumes.

Ministers K Kannababu and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and YSRC general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy handed over the cheque for Rs 1 crore to Lakshmi and her daughter on Wednesday. VMRDA chairperson Dronamraju Srinivas and district collector V Vinay Chand were also present.

Speaking to mediapersons, Lakshmi, along with her daughter, said that they never expected that the compensation would be paid so soon.

Compensation was also distributed to the gas leak victims who were discharged from the KGH here on Wednesday. Ministers Kannababu and Muttamsetti, and MP Vijayasai Reddy handed over the cheques to those who were discharged from the KGH. Kannababu said as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, `1 crore was deposited in the accounts of legal heirs.

While Rs 1 crore cheque was handed over to S Lakshmi, wife of Andhra Bank manager S Chowdary, cheques for Rs 1 lakh were distributed to 15 discharged persons.

They are: D Bhavani, A Ramesh, G Krishnaveni, Y Ramesh, G Sai Krishna, P Ramesh, P Karuna, Sirajuddin, B Appala Swamy, S Abhishek, B Naga Raju, D Varalakshmi, B Sita, S Manga Devi and Y Sunitha. Meanwhile, all the discharged patients from the KGH were shifted to their homes in RTC buses.